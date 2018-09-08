We Need A Leaked Transcript Of The Kardashian Smack-Talking Group Chat

Ah, the Kardashians. They’re just like us, and the latest confirmation of their every family-ness is a revelation that they’ve got a family group chat. But don’t get it twisted. They’re not making travel plans in it or sharing random Kermit memes. Instead, the Kardashian-Jenner group chat is full of shit talking — about each other.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner spilled the beans about the family-only chats. Yes, chats as in plural, because of course there’s more than one of these floating around.
“I was on a group chat with Khloé and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something — I don't even think we were talking bad about one of our other family members — but I had this realization,” Kendall explained. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?’ And they were like, ‘Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't talk about you’.”
While Kendall may not be the topic of conversation in any family group chats it’s safe to say that Kourtney is. Case in point: The oldest Kardashian sister has been the target of plenty of shady shots during the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The most-jaw-dropping highlights of this ongoing drama include Kim calling Kourtney "the least interesting Kardashian to look at," while Kourtney clapped back and deemed Kim a "distraught and evil human being." Though, the sisters seem to have called a truce...for now.
Regardless, Kendall told Fallon that she has no plans to ever jump into their drama, onscreen or off, despite how “exciting” it is. "It's great that I'm not a part of it, really,” she said. “I don't know how I stay out of the drama. I just don't really care.”
She might not, but we definitely do. New life goal? To get a hold of those group chat transcripts.
