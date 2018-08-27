As mentioned earlier, some heated words were shared regarding the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party. The whole family, except for Kourtney, wants Scott to come to the party. They bitch at her about being too precious to invite her ex, and imply that she needs to invite him for the greater good. Meanwhile, Kendall is sitting there absolutely tomato-faced. "Oh and you didn't have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?" she practically screams at her mom. Kris barely reacts, and the other sisters fail to recognize the deep irony that the reasons they are bullying Kourtney into inviting Scott, are the same reasons that Kris isn't inviting Caitlyn Jenner. Later, Kourtney and Kendall discuss the exchange again, and Kendall's on Kourtney's side about Scott. In that same conversation, Kendall tries to being up Caitlyn again, and Kourtney ignores it again! Even though they're on the same "side." "It blew my mind that no one understood the comparison," Kendall says to Kourtney, who just nods. Kendall is really trying to talk about how she feels about her dad, and legit no one is listening to her. In the end, Caitlyn was apparently invited but chose not to attend.