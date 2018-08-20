Kris is the cookie monster of Calabasas, but instead of hogging all the cookie for herself, she wants to shove them down Khloé's throat. She literally buys Khloé four dozen Krispy Kreme donuts with the intention of having Khloé eat them all in one sitting. Apparently that's what Kris did when she was pregnant, and she is really concerned about her daughter's obsession with not gaining excess weight during her pregnancy. Kris is definitely being annoying (she even crashes Khloé's workout), but she does have a point. So far, at three months Khloé's has only gained 11 pounds. Kim swears that at that time, she had gained closer to 30 pounds (she didn't clarify with which child). But Khloé's doctor tells her that she's right — because her and Tristan Thompson are both tall and muscular people, it's likely that their child will be a big baby, which means a Caesarean section might be the ideal route. But Khloé really, really doesn't want a C-section. Her sisters all had natural births, and she is scared of the recovery time that comes with that sort of delivery. At the end of the day, Khloé needs to listen to only two voices: her body's and her doctor's. Khloé isn’t necessarily doing anything unhealthy by avoiding carbs and resisting cravings, she just wants to do her pregnancy her way. Kris finally accepts that after she attends a doctor's appointment with Dr. A, Khloé's OB-GYN. As of now, she is still on the track for a natural birth. (We don't officially know how Khloé delivered, but I think we may find out later this season.)