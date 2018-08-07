Story from Pop Culture

All The Signs Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Getting Back Together

Kathryn Lindsay
As if Kourtney Kardashian isn't having a bad enough of a week with the public drama with her sisters, TMZ has reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The two have been together since 2016, but recently had a bit of public drama when the 25-year-old left a judgmental comment on an Instagram of Kardashian in a bathing suit, telling her to cover herself up.
"Thats [sic] what you need to show to get likes?" the now-deleted comment read.
At the time, we wrote off the comment as a joke between the two lovebirds, but this split hints that maybe that was just one of many cracks that were showing. Apparently Kardashian was the one who ultimately ended the relationship.
Now that Kardashian is back on the market, speculation is already flying about whether or not she'll get back together with the father of her three children, Scott Disick, who is presumably still dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie. It's not as crazy as you might think. There's already a pretty good case to be made for their eventual reunion — read ahead to learn more.
