Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Split

Just days after the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family is proving their motto ("Can you keep up?") to be true. According to TMZ — and a few telling photos — Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have split. The two have been linked since 2016.
The site shared the news along with a few photos of Kardashian's 26-year-old former beau in Mexico with another woman. According to sources (who are not not) Kris Jenner, Kardashian is the one that ended things, and it's recent.
Now if this comes as a shock to you, then consider this: Kardashian and Bendjima recently had their first public feud when the male model told Kardashian to cover up in her Instagram comments. It was a big moment for the couple because it revealed Bendjima as the kind of guy that would feel compelled enough to tell his girlfriend what to do with her body, and it revealed that there was trouble in paradise. (Literally paradise as the two have spent most of their summer on a yacht in Italy.)
Currently, the two still have photographs of them together on social media. No sisters have responded to the report, but if it's true, you can bet we'll get a cryptic tweet from one of them any minute now.
In the meantime, Refinery29 has reached out to Kardashian for comment.
