Why Is Younes Bendjima Causing Drama On Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram?

Younes Bendjima deserves either my congratulations or a major slap on the wrist. Bendjima, the Algerian model-turned-boyfriend of one Kourtney Kardashian, has made today's celebrity news roundup after seemingly rebuking Kardashian for a provocative photo she posted on Instagram yesterday. "Thats [sic] what you need to show to get likes?" Bendjima commented under a photo of his thong bikini-clad and smiling girlfriend, according to TMZ. (He has since deleted his comment, but the internet took screenshots. The internet always has receipts.)
If the comment was a tongue-in-cheek jest, probably done while giggling and sitting next to Kardashian herself (we've all seen those episodes of KUWTK and know how the Kardashians operate), then Bendjima has officially graduated to the next level up in the Kardashian Media Training University. He has manipulated all of us and put himself on our radar for a full news cycle. You know you've made it in the Kardashian-adjacent universe when your "drams" is in the morning entertainment news dump. Job well done!
But if he was serious, then this blatant and very public slut-shaming is disturbing. As a fan, I know just how much Kardashian has been through with her troubled relationship with Scott Disick, and this uncharacteristic comment from Bendjima has set off alarm bells.
Bendjima, who grew up in France, met Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. If that has you scratching your head, it's because that's the same time Kim Kardashian West was violently tied up and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room. Kourtney revealed that her beau refused to leave her side and even stayed around to help translate in the aftermath of the robbery.
Kardashian and Bendjima have been together for nearly two years, and while they've stayed coy on KUWTK, they are all-out, in-your-face in love on Instagram. The pair recently returned from a luxurious Italian vacation where they spent nearly all of their time on a yacht. Carbon footprint be damned. Earlier this year, Kardashian contemplated freezing her eggs on an episode of KUWTK, just in case she wanted to have more kids. Khloé Kardashian being Khloé, called her older sister out for considering having kids with Bendjima.
