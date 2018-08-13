Kourtney Kardashian Is Meditating, Reading The Bible To Overcome Sister Feud

Kourtney Kardashian is dealing with her ongoing feud with her sisters through meditation and Bible verses, at least per her Instagram. Kardashian, the eldest of her krew, is currently at war with her sisters as part of the season 15 Keeping Up with the Kardashians storyline. The gist of the fight is this: Kim thinks Kourtney doesn't work as hard as her sisters. Kourtney feels this is an unfair assessment. Sunday night's episode focused on Kourtney's new therapist, whom the sister has been quoting at her family and friends as a response to their ongoing feud. And, on Instagram this morning, Kourtney shared a photo of herself meditating alongside a photo of what looks like a book with daily Bible verses. The book shares the following Bible verses:
"A bruised reed he will not break, and a smoldering wick he will not snuff out. In faithfulness he will bring forth justice." — Isaiah 42:3
"'Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,' says the Lord, who has compassion on you." — Isaiah 54:10
"In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groans that words cannot express," — Romans 8:26
Kourtney is using a time-tested technique for dealing with family: spirituality. Kourtney also didn't appear in the trailer for next week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which suggests she's maybe taking a respite from the family drama.
