Kim and Khloé confront Kourtney, and it doesn't go well (again). She sits on her phone, editing photos of herself, fully ignoring them. She, with the help of her new therapist who Kim and Khloé hate (they literally call her a "lunatic" and "psychotic"), has decided that she doesn't enjoy being mean anymore — so instead, she's quiet, and keeps to herself. Her standoffishness frustrates her sisters so much that they look directly at the camera and share a message with the therapist: "If you are watching this, we hate you. Hate you." Later, they try to discuss their problems again, this time with a different therapist. They enlist the help of Anita Avedian, a licensed therapist specializing in social anxiety and anger management. In the meeting, barely any progress is made. Kourtney straight up calls out her sisters for making fun of her for going to therapy, a claim they barely refute. She says she wishes that they were "happy for her" and not so focused on the show and their companies. But Kim doesn't care — she likes being focused on herself — and she's honestly mad that Kourtney would sign up to be on this season of the show if she isn't going to share her life with viewers. In the session, Khloé does try to mend their "special bond," but even that is a fruitless endeavor.