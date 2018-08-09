This season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been a bit of a reunion tour for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Which is to say, Disick and Kardashian are maybe going to get back together. (He's still currently dating Sofia Richie, but stranger things have happened, especially with these two.) In Sunday's episode, Disick is in fine form. He's up to his usual hijinks, being slightly obnoxious and much more fun than anyone else on the show. In the exclusive clip below, Disick "pranks" Kris Jenner by introducing her to an "artist" named Art Vandelay. The name is a reference to George Costanza's fake architect name.
"Your name is Art? And you're in an art gallery?" Jenner says, bewildered. There you have it: Jenner has never watched Seinfeld.
