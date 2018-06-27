Can You SponCon Your Friendship? Kim Kardashian Thinks So

When you buy Kim Kardashian's house, you might just get a whole lot more. At least, that's what The Blast is reporting. According to the outlet, Kardashian's $17.8 million sale of her Bel-Air mansion in November allegedly came with the stipulation that the reality star needed to support the singing career of the buyer, Marina Acton.
Acton, who is married to WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, has three singles on Spotify: "Fantasize,""Fade In," and "Stand Up." Per Spotify, "Fantasize" has streamed 2,591 times, whereas the other singles are sitting at less than 1000. So you can see why she enlisted Kardashian's help.
Advertisement
Specifically, The Blast claims that the deal on the house included Kardashian agreeing to promote Acton's singing career on social media, as well as a number of public appearances, like the one they made in the photo above at the single release party for "Fantasize."
On social media, things are less active between the two women. Acton did appear on Kardashian's Snapchat during the holidays, according to E! News, but The Blast reports that she's already fulfilled the agreed-upon number of public appearances. Perfect timing, because apparently the Actons are already selling the house. This time, they're asking for $18 million — and perhaps a whole lot of social media-related terms and conditions.
Advertisement