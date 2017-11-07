Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Just Made A Ton Of Money By Selling Their Mansion

Alas, while the couple did eventually move into the home, the Bel-Air life was not meant to be for Kardashian and West. Ultimately, they decided to purchase a mansion close to mom Kris Jenner's in Hidden Hills, which was situated on a bigger property. The reason, Kardashian said in an interview with People, per The Daily Mail, was because the couple had children following the initial purchase of their Bel-Air mansion.