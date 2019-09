Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Just Made A Ton Of Money By Selling Their Mansion

If there's one celebrity couple who knows how to turn a profit, it's Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She's a makeup mogul whose line, KKW Beauty, made millions in the minutes after its initial launch. He's a rapper/fashion designer/entrepreneur with his own line of coveted sneakers . Together, the two are a total power couple — and now, that extends to real estate as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kimye just made millions by selling their mansion , and they still have another luxe home to live in.