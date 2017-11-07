Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Just Made A Ton Of Money By Selling Their Mansion

If there's one celebrity couple who knows how to turn a profit, it's Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She's a makeup mogul whose line, KKW Beauty, made millions in the minutes after its initial launch. He's a rapper/fashion designer/entrepreneur with his own line of coveted sneakers. Together, the two are a total power couple — and now, that extends to real estate as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kimye just made millions by selling their mansion, and they still have another luxe home to live in.
Per the WSJ report, the married pair are in the process of selling their Bel-Air mansion, which they purchased in 2013 for $9 million. Kimye sold the 9,000 square feet home, which is located in the gated community of Bel Air Crest, for a whopping $17.8 million. Umm, not bad.
The home's increased value comes from more than just a new paint job, of course. The celebrity couple actually put a ton of work into their mansion, with renovations totaling in "the millions," reported TMZ.
According to The Daily Mail, the couple, who eventually moved into the home in 2016, only kept the structure of the house. They reportedly ripped out every single wall and floor, moved the pool, and replaced the roof — totally altering the original appearance of the house, which was only built in 2010.
Still, the move paid off: Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton has since purchased the home, Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman, who represented both sides in the home's sale, told WSJ.
Kardashian discussed the house ordeal with her pal Jonathan Cheban in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She revealed to Cheban that the reason her family didn't move into the house right away was because it would take way too much work to get it "perfect." Which is pretty on-brand for Kardashian and West, honestly.
Alas, while the couple did eventually move into the home, the Bel-Air life was not meant to be for Kardashian and West. Ultimately, they decided to purchase a mansion close to mom Kris Jenner's in Hidden Hills, which was situated on a bigger property. The reason, Kardashian said in an interview with People, per The Daily Mail, was because the couple had children following the initial purchase of their Bel-Air mansion.
"After you have a baby, you realize that you need so many other things and a different kind of space. So being in the city is a different life," Kardashian told People. "We wanted to be away and have more privacy."
Original plans for the home sounded pretty epic, however. People reported that Kimye basically wanted to build a mall inside their home, complete with a movie theater, salon, bowling alley, gym, and basketball court. Why would anyone ever leave?
Don't think that the Kardashian-West clan lost the renovation bug just because they decided to part ways with the Bel-Air home. The pair's dream home in Hidden Hills has been renovated for several years now. Kardashian, West, and their two children have been spending their days at Kris Jenner's home.
I'm sure it will be nice for the family to finally have some permanent roots. Of course, the millions they made in profit isn't bad, either.
