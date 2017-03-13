The New Yeezys Might Actually Be Gettable

Yeezys are great, but almost impossible to find. The flyknit isn't unique to the shoes, but their just-so colorways and legitimately superior design make them kind of a grail piece. Of course, like any grail piece, they'll set you back a few grand if you really decide you need them.
Still, the releases have been coming fast and furious. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2s were the fifth in the line and commonly accepted as being among the best yet. Simply put, if you are serious about sneakers, you need to get some Yeezys. But they cost, like so much. Not anymore.
Advertisement
Sneaker twitter @theyeezymafia writes that the new Yeezy Powerphase sneakers will retail for just $120.
YEEZY POWERPHASE— Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017
Core White / Core White
$120/120€
COMING SOON #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/rtcEy0Gshg
Don't get your hopes up too high: They'll still be tough to get your mitts on.
They say "CALABASAS" in gold of course they will be limited https://t.co/ITRYXlBW6Y— Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 9, 2017
So beware fake Yeezys, which are a serious problem on social media. I got mine from the lady that runs the hot dog cart down the street from me for $20, but you probably won't be so lucky as to get licensed Kanye merch from the same person that feeds you delicious hot dogs at 3 a.m.
Advertisement