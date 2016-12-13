Get Ready: There's Going To Be One More Yeezy Sneaker Before The End Of The Year

If you're among those of us who can't wait for 2016 to be over, you may now have one reason to savor this year for just a bit longer. Because Kanye is releasing a new edition of Yeezys, and they look as comfy as they are stylish.
The "Core Black/Core White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 comes out December 17, Footwear News reports. The black Primeknits have a white stripe around the heel reading "SPLY-350" and funky rubber outsoles. White dots in the knitting give them the appearance of a star-speckled sky.
These are the fifth Yeezy Boost 350 shoes to come out. The previous ones have been a favorite among fans, including several paparazzi members and Dream Kardashian herself. Based on the Twitter reactions thus far, these ones should be a hit too.
#YEEZYBOOST 350 V2 by @KanyeWest. Core Black / Core White, coming December 17th. pic.twitter.com/aINsVcVRvK— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 12, 2016
@adidasoriginals @kanyewest Let's Goooo pic.twitter.com/CUe24FIKHg— Highlyfavored_ant (@ANT_NYC1) December 12, 2016
If can order the footwear for your Yeezy-obsessed friends and family (or, as the case may be your Yeezy-obsessed self) using the app Adidas Confirmed or the Yeezy website until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
