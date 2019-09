Get Ready: There's Going To Be One More Yeezy Sneaker Before The End Of The Year

If you're among those of us who can't wait for 2016 to be over , you may now have one reason to savor this year for just a bit longer. Because Kanye is releasing a new edition of Yeezys, and they look as comfy as they are stylish.The "Core Black/Core White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 comes out December 17, Footwear News reports. The black Primeknits have a white stripe around the heel reading "SPLY-350" and funky rubber outsoles. White dots in the knitting give them the appearance of a star-speckled sky.These are the fifth Yeezy Boost 350 shoes to come out. The previous ones have been a favorite among fans, including several paparazzi members and Dream Kardashian herself . Based on the Twitter reactions thus far, these ones should be a hit too.