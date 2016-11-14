Of Course Dream Kardashian Already Has Two Pairs Of Yeezys

We already know the Kardashians aren't like most families — so, why would their baby gifts be any different? When a wee little human enters this clan, as Dream did last week, they're given the unofficial uniform of Calabasas royalty: a pair of Yeezys.
Rob Kardashian interrupted your regularly scheduled baby 'grams and Arthur George plugs to thank Kim and Kanye for the care package they sent Dream. Among a bouquet of pink balloons were two pairs of itty-bitty Yeezy Boost 350s, in the much-coveted shades of black and turtle gray.
What started as one-off kicks for the first West-Kardashian child eventually became an official part of Adidas' inventory back in August. (And, yes, they sold out almost immediately.) Still, West managed to reserve a couple of pairs for his new niece.
It may be a while until Dream gets to wear her aunt's clear Yeezy mules, but the newborn's shoe collection is already off to a great start. Meanwhile, the rest of us with non-Kardashian babies in our lives will have to keep refreshing the restock page (or keep bidding on eBay) to get a pair of minuscule Boosts.
