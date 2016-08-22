Stop Everything: Baby Yeezys Are Coming

Though it's been long speculated that Kanye West would bestow the children and toddlers of the world with the gift of mini Yeezys, until now the honor has been reserved exclusively for West's next of kin. But when Kim Kardashian announced on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that pint-sized Boosts would be available to the wider public in the near future, the world anxiously awaited their arrival.
Today Adidas confirmed that the next, highly anticipated drop of 2015's Shoe of the Year, the Yeezy Boost 350, is slated for August 27. The catch? This time around, the release is "just for kids."
The Yeezy Boost 350 Infant will come in the same insanely popular marled colorways — turtledove and pirate black — as its adult counterparts. The idea is for your entire family to be decked in Yeezy, à la the Wests (if you somehow figure out the system to get your hands on the range, that is). The kids' versions will be available in six sizes, ranging from 5k to 10k, and will come out to $130 a pop. (Hey, it's still cheaper than North West's Balenciaga boots).
