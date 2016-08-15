When it comes to clothes, the Kardashian family is all about sharing. Kim is a fan of Kanye's clothes — and now, it seems like North is a fan of her mom's.
It's a rite of passage in any fashion aficionado's life, to "borrow" shoes from one's parents. And, with a plethora of designer options in her mother's closet, North's first choice does not disappoint: In a photo posted to Twitter on Monday, she's trying on her mom's new Balenciaga boots for size. "Didn't think it would happen this soon," Kardashian tweeted. "My baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste."
We'd certainly agree with Kim: North may be just 3 years old, but she's already privy to the fashion world's fascination with Demna Gvasalia's new Balenciaga. It's safe to say the toddler approves of the brand's new direction. The shoes are a bit big for her now, but she can certainly grow into them. Plus, North has a whole collection of bespoke toddler Yeezys to satiate her It shoe craving.
This is likely the first of many instances of North raiding her mom's closet. In fact, Kim already has a whole stash of old clothes for her daughter: When Kanye's stylist sifted through Kim's wardrobe, Kim reportedly didn't want to get rid of the discarded items because she wanted to save them for future generations, according to StyleWatch.
First custom baby Balmain and Givenchy, now stealing ma's Balenciaga? North's journey toward becoming a mini Kim has only just begun.
Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vHhhw1KtIB— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 15, 2016
