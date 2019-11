When you're Gisele Bündchen, you get to call the shots. You make $45 million for walking 100 meters . And, you're a huge draw for designers and showgoers alike. But, we've always wondered if models with such street cred get to pick their own outfits. Or, at least get a little bit of say. If Gisele did get a say in her look at yesterday's Balenciaga show, she opted for an outfit we love — but are not entirely sure how to describe. Is it an embellished sweater that transitions into a wrapped satin top paired with trousers of the same navy hue? Or, is it a jumpsuit with a wrapped, structured peplum? Or, is that a wool shrug? No matter the case, the ensemble was subtle and wearable — yes, even if you don't make bank on the catwalk.