When you're Gisele Bündchen, you get to call the shots. You make $45 million for walking 100 meters. And, you're a huge draw for designers and showgoers alike. But, we've always wondered if models with such street cred get to pick their own outfits. Or, at least get a little bit of say. If Gisele did get a say in her look at yesterday's Balenciaga show, she opted for an outfit we love — but are not entirely sure how to describe. Is it an embellished sweater that transitions into a wrapped satin top paired with trousers of the same navy hue? Or, is it a jumpsuit with a wrapped, structured peplum? Or, is that a wool shrug? No matter the case, the ensemble was subtle and wearable — yes, even if you don't make bank on the catwalk.
The closing look was the perfect example of Wang's design sensibility in his third season at Balenciaga's helm. It's understated yet impactful, sporty yet elegant. The final outfit came after a parade of brightly colored structured overcoats, creative furs, and outerwear with zippers in X-marks-the-spot-type finishes. Overall, the collection is one of creative refinement that's summed up nicely in Gisele's outfit, which could be the future of office wear or red-carpet dreams, everywhere. Though, if we got to weigh in on what we'd wear down the runway, it'd be a tough call between the asymmetrical sweaters, belted shawl coats, and kick-ass dress-over-pants looks.
