So, Kanye West Really Did Give Away Yeezys To Paparazzi

Remember that time Kanye West said he'd give out free Yeezy sneakers to paparazzi — and, despite the resulting skepticism, followed up on that a few months later? Well, Mr. West isn't one to go back on his promises: First, he set plans in motion to make his Yeezy ready-to-wear style cheaper, and now, 'Ye appears to have shipped out fresh pairs of Boost 350s to some celeb-chasing photogs.
In November of last year, West told a group of awaiting photographers: "One day, I'm going to be able to give you all Yeezys — all the paps. Next year." In February, he assured his Twitter followers that he hadn't forgotten this (although, surely, the Internet wasn't going to let this one slip), and that Adidas was made aware of the situation. Fast-forward to this month, when a photographer posted an image on Instagram of a tower of Adidas shoe boxes tagged with Post-its bearing different names (Kim Kardashian has been known to take a similar strategy with special deliveries), TMZ reported. Jack Arshakyan, the recipient of said haul, captioned it: "Thx to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for hooking me and my fellow papz up with Yeezy Boost 350."
In November of last year, West told a group of awaiting photographers: "One day, I'm going to be able to give you all Yeezys — all the paps. Next year." In February, he assured his Twitter followers that he hadn't forgotten this (although, surely, the Internet wasn't going to let this one slip), and that Adidas was made aware of the situation. Fast-forward to this month, when a photographer posted an image on Instagram of a tower of Adidas shoe boxes tagged with Post-its bearing different names (Kim Kardashian has been known to take a similar strategy with special deliveries), TMZ reported. Jack Arshakyan, the recipient of said haul, captioned it: "Thx to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for hooking me and my fellow papz up with Yeezy Boost 350."
It's not the first time the Wests have handed the highly sought-after sneaker out gratis: About a month after West gave the paparazzi his word that free Yeezy Boosts were coming, Kardashian donated 1,000 pairs of shoes and participated in an eBay auction for Soles4Soles, according to E! News and Footwear News.
Not only did he make good on his word; he did so within his self-proposed timeframe. You know who else is benefiting from Kanye making it rain Yeezys? Lil' Luna Simone Stephens, who took her new baby Boosts out for a spin. She may be only four months old, but she already has a better shoe collection than us (and a special knack for making 'Ye smile.)
Not only did he make good on his word; he did so within his self-proposed timeframe. You know who else is benefiting from Kanye making it rain Yeezys? Lil' Luna Simone Stephens, who took her new baby Boosts out for a spin. She may be only four months old, but she already has a better shoe collection than us (and a special knack for making 'Ye smile.)
Advertisement