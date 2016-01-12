Kanye West Says He's Going To Lower Prices For Yeezy Season 3

There was much talk (and hype) surrounding both of Kanye West's Yeezy collections when they debuted at New York Fashion Week. The conversation continued, albeit on a slightly more outraged note, when the retail prices for Yeezy pieces were revealed a few weeks after the first show. But the priciness may be changing come Season 3, according to the designer himself.
A TMZ cameraman approached West at LAX recently, and expressed his desire (but inability) to wear Yeezy threads because of the steep price tags. (For reference, Yeezy Season 1 started at $420 for sweatshirts and hoodies, and capped out at $3,800 for outerwear. Season 2 will reportedly top out at $1,200.) West responded: "We're gonna get them lower." By when? "Next season."
Little information has been announced about Yeezy Season 3 (other than that it's happening). But West has spoken about wanting to make his Yeezy collections and award-winning sneakers more accessible in the past. "I’m not H&M, I don’t have giant factories," West told Lou Stoppard in an interview with SHOWStudio in October. "How can I get the price point to what I need it to be if I’m running an eight-person design team... I’m saying it’s going to take time to get there." (You can read the full transcript of the two-hour interview here.)
The TMZ cameraman also asked West what he'd do if Nike — the subject of Kanye's new track, "Facts" — came to him with a billion-dollar deal. "That’s a good question," West said. "It’s not about the money. It’s about the respect. Communication. Adidas is my family."
We'll have to wait and see if West's newest array of Yeezy designs will truly be affordable compared to his past two collections. If not, just remember: You could always DIY it.
