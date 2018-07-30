Scott Disick Is Reportedly Filming His Own Reality TV Show

Scott Disick no longer wants his television fame to rest in the freshly manicured fingers of the Kardashian women. Instead, Kourtney Kardashian's 35-year-old ex-beau told People he's on track to star in his own HGTV-inspired reality TV show on E!
"It will probably come out next year, and it's basically about me doing things that I'm interested in, which is buying and selling properties," Disick told People before hosting a night at the Apex Social Club in Las Vegas on Friday.
Didn't know Disick liked demo day as much as Chip Gaines? Don't worry, the controversial father of three is not surprised.
"I guess it's cool that people will be able to see something that's a little bit different, and it's cool for me because it's something I'm passionate about," he added.
If you wade through Disick's selfies and pictures of luxury sports cars, you will find some photos of him working on houses in SoCal's sunny hills with captions like, "Gettin ready 2 make some more money."
Sorry, shiplap lovers, we're guessing Disick's renovations are going to be a tad bit flashier than than Chip and Jo's.
As of publishing time, none of the Kardashian-Jenners have said anything about the potential new series, though we can assume it's just a matter of time before KUWTK goes in on Disick's latest move. Representation for Disick and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Also unclear is how big of a role, if any, Disick's girlfriend, 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, will play in the show.
The couple, who started their on-and-off dating saga sometime in 2017, have been the topic of intense scrutiny from both the Kardashian-Jenner clan and fans, who feel the 16-year age difference between the two is too much to overlook. Though two Kardashians, Kim and Kris, threw their support behind the new couple, Kendall Jenner had a slightly different reaction.
"Awww Scott and his kids," she commented on a photo Disick posted of himself with Richie and his children. Jenner later brought her attacks to a whole new level when she seemed to troll Richie about her late childhood horse on Instagram.
Hey, if this family knows how to do one thing, it's push the boundaries. And we'll have no reason to suspect Disick's house-flipping show will be any different.
