We first get a hint of the Sofia conversations to come during a private shopping trip to Bergdorf Goodman for Scott and Kris. While the momager coos at inanimate objects and bemoans her own shopping obsessions, Scott quietly shops for a mystery woman. He questions whether he should get a Céline handbag for “her,” and eventually decides yes, yes he should. While the items Scott purchases for his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian are getting shipped to Calabasas, the designer bag is staying with Scott in NYC, signaling the recipient is in the Big Apple with him, as opposed to on the West Coast. Anyone with access to Google can tell you the accessory is worth thousands to dollars, suggesting the “her” in question must seriously matter to Scott.