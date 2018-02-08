Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a show about family, wealth, and Calabasas. With a family so large and so financially successful, most episodes are centered around the sisters and their relationships or they're being used to highlight their entrepreneurial activities and opulent spending. But as far as getting a taste of what it's really like to live in Calabasas? We're getting a closer look in this week's episode, "Tangled Web."
In this exclusive clip below, Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are laying out in Kardashian's backyard. They're in fancy-looking black one-piece bathing suits, and asking each other's fashion advice ("Do I look like a stripper?") when suddenly there is an unexpected guest: a huge, hairy tarantula. In case you didn't realize, along with million dollar homes, Calabasas and the surrounding Los Angeles area is crawling with tarantulas. So much so that the fall season is also known as the tarantula mating season.
Advertisement
"Oh my God...oh my God...oh my God," Pippen and Kardashian start to scream when they see the little guy. They jump over to another chaise lounge to..protect themselves. It's a stare down,
According to additional footage, Kardashian has been dealing with her little spider friend for a while now. In the background of a previous episode clip, she points out to Kim that the pest guys are here to help wth the tarantulas. In another clip, she says that they have come a few separate times because her and her family spend "50%" of their time outside in the backyard. It's California after all. But even all that won't help, she learns when she calls the pest control company again. "Just to be clear it," the man says on the phone, "it is mating season for those tarantulas so it probably is going to take a few more sprays."
Good luck, guys!
Check out the clip below, and the new episode, "Tangled Web" this Sunday, Feb. 11 on E!.
Related Video:
Advertisement