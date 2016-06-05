As reported on Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, a 200-acre brush fire in Calabasas, a small Los Angeles County city some 10 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, was threatening thousands of homes and prompting evacuations on Saturday.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire started in the afternoon when a pickup truck drove into a power pole, knocking it over and exploding a transformer.
The Kylie Jenner posted several snaps of smoke clouds billowing near her home, and can be heard asking, "Am I going to have to evacuate?"
She posted another snap saying, "There's a fire next to my house!"
She also shared a scary scene from the highway.
Many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family live in Calabasas, including Khloé, who tweeted her thanks to the local fire department.
Thanks to all the brave firefighters, on the ground and overhead. Appreciate what you do to keep us safe 🙏🏽❤️ God bless #CalabasasFire— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 5, 2016
Approximately 5,000 people were evacuated and three buildings were damaged or destroyed on Saturday, People is reporting. The 516-acre blaze has been 30% contained, according to the latest Sunday morning update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
