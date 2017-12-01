30 Meghan Markle GIFs For Every Occasion

A royal engagement is always happy news. But the news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's impending nuptials is an added cause for celebration on this side of the pond — that's because we're about to get our very own American
Princess Duchess!
We've been following Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance for over a year now — from the time he broke U.K. law (romance!) to see her for a mere 24 hours, to that time he publicly declared his love by defending her and completely won us over. There's no doubt in our minds that the lead up to their May 2018 wedding is going to be just as insane as it was for Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton. The public on both sides of the Atlantic are obsessed with the pair!
Markle is the perfect partner for the soon-to-be-sixth-in-line-for-the-British-throne prince, but what sets the (former) actress apart from other royals are the hours and hours of footage of her on Suits, CSI: NY, 90210, her brief appearance in Horrible Bosses, and the many made-for-TV movies she's starred in.
This means that for someone like me, whose preferred mode of communication is via GIFs, I can add that extra royal touch to all my exchanges. You want to share a "come @ me" GIF on Twitter? An epic eye roll to send your friend? What about one to let your inner hangry shine through? Well, there's a Markle GIF for all of those situations! And more!
Sit back and enjoy some of the best Markle GIFs the internet has gifted us.