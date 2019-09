Meghan Markle's Dad Leaked A Private Letter She Wrote To Him

In the letter (the legitimacy of which Kensington Palace has denied commenting on, Vanity Fair reports), Meghan begs her dad to stop communicating with her through tabloids and to stop leeching off of her relationship with Prince Harry. "Please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband…I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world," she reportedly writes.