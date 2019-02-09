Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announced Their Next Big Trip — & It’s Not A Babymoon

Even though Meghan Markle’s due date is right around the corner, she and Prince Harry are jetting off again — but not for a babymoon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to travel to Morocco at the end of February. This will be their first official visit to the African country.
The three-day trip will focus on girls’ education and youth empowerment efforts in Morocco. “It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, per People. “The duke and duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government.”
Their travel dates fall just two months before the new royal baby is set to arrive. The first-time mom revealed last month that her little one is due in late April, meaning at the time of her Morocco trip she will be seven months pregnant.
While this is an official visit, Markle and Harry’s previous trip to Africa was solely for pleasure. The two traveled to Botswana when they were dating, for a three-week trip, according to Vanity Fair. The trip doubled as a surprise 36th birthday getaway for Markle and their first-anniversary trip.
The country now means so much to the couple that when Harry proposed, he popped the question with a diamond from Botswana that now sits at the center of the duchess’s three-stone engagement ring. The two were rumored to be heading to Namibia on their honeymoon, which was indefinitely postponed.
