Should Prince Harry Feel Responsible For Meghan Markle Allegedly Being Miserable?

Royal celebrity is not like other forms of celebrity; an actor is able to respond in a statement through a publicist, whereas royals are often asked to remain silent. In Markle’s case, the feud has been dispelled in a rare move by Kensington Palace , who also openly requested the press check their racist reporting ahead of the Royal Wedding. One can see the racism in how the press critiques Markle; in referring to her as “difficult,” the tabloids tap into a characterization of Markle as an angry Black woman. Despite growing up in suburban California and attending private school, headlines like “ Harry’s Girl Is (Almost) Straight Outta Compton ” emerge. Her role on Suits has been hypersexualized , a centuries-long problem for Black women, with scenes from the show illegally posted on porn websites.