Meghan Markle's Due Date Is Samantha Markle's New Shady Tell-All Release Date

Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy in early October, and her due date is believed to be in April or May. Not to be outdone, Samantha Markle plans to drop a book around the same time.
Markle’s half-sister Samantha recently announced the release of her tell-all, titled In The Shadows of the Duchess. In an interview with Daily Star, she vowed to “hold nothing back” in the memoir.
The book was previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Markle told Good Morning Britain last summer, adding that the title was a joke and not meant to be negative. In the same interview, she said the book will explore the “beautiful nuances” of her family’s life, a far more positive angle than the original title would indicate.
Even so, Samantha Markle couldn't resist hinting at gossip. The book “covers everything," she said to Daily Star Online, adding that “the world does not know total truth.” Samantha has previously criticized the royal family, sometimes making money in the process. If the timing of the memoir — April or May — sounds familiar, it’s because this is around the time of Meghan’s due date. What better way to capitalize on family drama than to time it around Meghan’s big moment?
Though perhaps Samantha Markle has more insights to give than expected. She told Good Morning Britain that she hoped to "benefit others and bring about change.” This seems like a tall order for a tell-all book, but maybe Markle's book will pleasantly surprise us.
