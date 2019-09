The Complete Timeline Of Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Relationship

The palace releases the official Christmas cards for both the Cambridges, aka Will and Kate, and the Sussexs, aka Harry and Meghan. The two cards are strikingly different, with Will and Kate in vibrant color surrounded by their three children (hi, baby Louis!) and Harry and Meghan in black and white facing away from the camera. We can’t say if the cards are intended to emphasize the creative differences between the couples, but they sure do have that effect.