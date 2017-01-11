Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Already Style Sisters

It looks like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are going to get along just fine. How do we know? According to InStyle, the two are brand twinning in a label that's about to be big: Sentaler. While they aren't wearing the exact same styles, the Canadian brand's coats have made an appearance on both the royal shoulders and on Markle's alike in recent months. You may not have heard of the line yet, but with the effect that Middleton (and now Markle) have on the fashion world, you're sure to hear more pretty soon. Established in 2009 by designer Bojana Sentaler, it's a luxurious line of coats that feature streamlined silhouettes done in alpaca. While Sentaler doesn't have any stores in the United States, you can shop directly from Sentaler's website, which offers free shipping to the entire world, because royal style inspiration knows no borders. During the royal visit to Canada in September, Middleton wore Sentaler's robe coat in baby blue. With a wide, portrait collar and ribbed sleeves, it's one of the brand's signature styles. While Middleton's coat leans on the light side, Markle opted for deeper shades. She's been seen in a dark-green coat and a maroon one, too. You may have the Suits wardrobe department to thank for seeing the brand on Markle, however. The line's flagship store is in Toronto, which also happens to be where the hit USA drama films. If you're looking to give your winter wardrobe the royal treatment, it looks like you've got plenty of options to choose from.
