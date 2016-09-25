Princess Charlotte Is Charming Everyone On Her First Royal Tour

On Saturday evening, Princess Charlotte had her first glimpse of the true reach of the Commonwealth of Nations, touching down in Victoria, British Columbia, for her family's Royal Tour of Canada. Oh, and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and big brother George were there, too. This is the 1-year-old princess' first trip out of the country and the second for 3-year-old Prince George, who previously visited Australia and New Zealand.
In case you're not up on your British-Canadian history, the country has been independent since 1982, but it's still under the "dominion" of Queen Elizabeth. That means little in practical terms, but when the royal family visits, it's a big deal.
On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to visit Sheway, an organization in Vancouver, BC, that supports mothers and pregnant women with drug and alcohol problems. The duke and duchess will also stop by the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia, where they're scheduled to meet with a family of Syrian refugees. The rest of their trip will take them into First Nations communities in British Columbia and the Yukon, where they'll get to take in Canada's indigenous culture and natural beauty while supporting conservation efforts.
As for those royal kids, according to NBC News, their only interaction with the public is reserved for the last day of the trip, back in Victoria on Saturday. But you can be sure that every time the press is allowed into one of the week's events, all eyes will be on those tiny world travelers.
