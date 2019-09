On Wednesday, Google released its 2018 Year in Search, research determining the most-searched terms of the year, and Prince Harry's beloved places high on multiple lists. She's ranked number five on the list of most-searched fashion terms — which also includes 1980s fashion (number one), grunge style (number two), 1990s fashion (number three), 2000s fashion (number 4), men's fashion (number six), Harajuku fashion (number seven), Hipster style (number eight) and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton (number nine). Markle's wedding was the number one search in the 'Weddings' category, naturally. As for the most Googled person of 2018, Markle lands at number two, behind Demi Lovato, but above such talked-about celebrities as Ariana Grande (number eight) and Cardi B (number ten).