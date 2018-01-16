Plain and simple: We can’t stop obsessing over Meghan Markle’s style, whether it’s the perfect cold weather look she wore earlier this month, the wrap coat she sported to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, or even the handbag so good we’re still refreshing the brand’s website in the hopes of scoring one for ourselves. And while she can wear literally everything, there's one thing we'll have to wait until May to see Markle in.
Royal etiquette stipulates the former Suits actress must not wear a tiara until she officially becomes Mrs. Henry Charles Albert David a.k.a. Prince Harry’s wife. “Strict etiquette rules prohibit unmarried women from wearing tiaras," The Daily Mirror reports, “like the ones Kate [Middleton] is frequently spotted sporting.” This is the reason you will see The Duchess of Cambridge, who is also a commoner, in fancy tiaras and crowns in the months leading up to Markle's nuptials — but not Markle's herself.
Markle, however, will be able to carry something down the aisle that Middleton held on her wedding day, as well as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. The Daily Mirror is also reporting that Markle, if she follows tradition, will carry a small piece of myrtle in her wedding day bouquet. But this is royal myrtle grown from a bush on the Isle of Wight given to Queen Victoria as a gift by Prince Albert's grandmother.
We have to wait until May to see Markle in a tiara, but also, to see what designer will have the honor of the actress saying “yes” to the dress.
