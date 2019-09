Here's How To Get Your Hands On Meghan Markle's Sold-Out Tote

Believe it or not, her bag choice actually breaks a typical royal tradition. Etiquette expert William Hanson told the Daily Mail in January: “The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people — but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by The Queen and other members of the royal family, than opting for a clutch over a bag with a strap.” He continued: “It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married into the family) unless their hand extends first.” So if you ever wondered why Middleton or Princess Diana were always spotted carrying clutches, now you know.