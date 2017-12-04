Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol When She Carried This Tote

Similar to the way an item sells out after Kate Middleton is photographed wearing it, the "Meghan Markle effect" has become very, very real. And in the case of the handbag she wore for her first official outing as Prince Harry’s fiancé in Nottingham on Friday, it sold out in 11 minutes flat.
Once again, Markle paired a Canadian brand with a British one, wearing a navy Mackage coat with Edinburgh-based label Strathberry’s Tricolor Midi tote, which retails for £495. The accessories brand tells Elle UK, “We are delighted at the news of Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement and wish them all the best for this exciting period. It was a fantastic surprise to see that Meghan selected one of our core Strathberry styles to carry on her first royal engagement.”
Believe it or not, her bag choice actually breaks a typical royal tradition. Etiquette expert William Hanson told the Daily Mail in January: “The Duchess of Cambridge may well prefer not to shake hands with certain people — but there are other ways to achieve this, as used by The Queen and other members of the royal family, than opting for a clutch over a bag with a strap.” He continued: “It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married into the family) unless their hand extends first.” So if you ever wondered why Middleton or Princess Diana were always spotted carrying clutches, now you know.
But just like when she wore Canadian brand Line’s wrap coat (which was subsequently renamed after her!), and crashed the brand’s website, the bag Markle chose is currently sold out in the burgundy, navy, and ivory colourways. For those who are hoping to get their hands on it, worry not: It'll be stocked in the new year, giving you all the more time to save up.
