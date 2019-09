Plain and simple: We can’t stop obsessing over Meghan Markle’s style, whether it’s the perfect cold weather look she wore earlier this month, the wrap coat she sported to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, or even the handbag so good we’re still refreshing the brand’s website in the hopes of scoring one for ourselves. And while she can wear literally everything, there's one thing we'll have to wait until May to see Markle in.