How Older Black Women Taught Me To Love Princess Diana

“You have to think about what she represented,” she explained. “Princess Diana was the first woman to marry into the royal family who had ever had a normal life before. When her marriage failed, she didn't just agree to live separate lives like a lot of wives before her had. She was in a league on her own with clothes of course. Then there's also the fascinating way in which her mistakes and missteps endeared her even more to the public, who seemed to understand that deep down, she was looking for approval and to be loved. Diana seemed to be the only royal that was truly in touch with what the world really looked like, and was vocal about political issues that weren't "white glove". She's a feminist, but that fact is often so overlooked about her. She was royal and regal without being stuffy, out of touch or inaccessible; she made mistakes, She had a style and a way about her that a lot of Black women respected as being truly glamorous and distinct, and that was equal to them, which is a bar to meet."