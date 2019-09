Just Like Cardi B, You Couldn't Avoid Fashion Nova In 2018

This means that one of the year's most successful clothing brand did it all without an expensive, celebrity-filled campaign or spread in a leading fashion magazine . In July, InfluencerDB — a marketing software company that highlights the best performing brands and influencer marketing campaigns on Instagram — found that Fashion Nova engaged with more social media users than such competitors as Zara and H&M. The secret to the brand's success lies in working with influencers to conquer the market. And Fashion Nova works with women who look like its target customers – more often than not women of color, like Cardi B herself.