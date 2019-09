How Fashion Nova Became Instagram's Most Popular Brand

Fashion Nova’s CEO, Richard Saghian , realized the power of Instagram very early on. #NovaBabes like Kehlani, Teyana Taylor Amber Rose , and Cardi B (who has worked with the brand since 2014 , have changed the way customers interact with advertisements that authentically tap into popular culture. “She started doing posts and tagging Fashion Nova, and we noticed,” Saghian tells Refinery29 of the brand’s relationship with Cardi B. “We saw the engagement from her followers and how genuine her engagement was with them.” Forbes calls this tactic “a niche-first strategy,” noting it works so well because it speaks to audiences typically ignored by other brands. So much so that brands are finding when you design products, services, and experiences with marginalized audiences in mind, they quickly recognize and appreciate that you are speaking to them. Forbes was speaking about specific strategies implemented by McDonald’s, General Mills, and Coke, but the same can be said of Fashion Nova’s appeal.