Teyana Taylor On The Nicest Thing Kanye Has Ever Said To Her

And it makes sense. The 26-year-old has the eye — and she’s excited fashion is finally catching up to her. “That’s what I’ve been waiting for,” she says, noting how much she loves that wearing high heels isn’t necessary to be considered “dressed up” anymore. “I can’t walk in high heels and I love sneakers. It’s so dope that you can be ‘hood chic.’ No one is looking down on you. The face of Karl Kani’s PLT collaboration also specifically mentions Dapper Dan’s new atelier , in partnership with Gucci, as a reference point. “Everything is coming full-circle. Everyone is getting their just due. Where streetwear is right now is where I always wanted it to be.”