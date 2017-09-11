Dapper Dan Is Officially Working With Gucci

The Internet thought so, and when the news came out that Dapper Dan was not consulted for the collection, cries of appropriation ensued. Public opinion seemed to think that the Italian fashion house needed to acknowledge where the inspiration came from but Michele said that it was an homage to the Harlem designer and that sentiment did not need to be stated outright. “I understand that I am putting my hands in a kind of very delicate playground, the black community,” Mr. Michele told The New York Times. “But I love the black community. I think they have a big voice in terms of fashion.” It appears the brand is trying to make nice with Dapper Dan.