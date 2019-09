The debut range features cushions, candles, chairs, and wallpaper (among many other things) that pull from creative director Alessandro Michele’s prints, patterns, and graphics from previous collections (no word yet on how many cats we can expect to see). According to a press release, "the idea is not to prescribe a particular decorative look, but to provide elements that allow for living spaces to be customized. [Michele's] collection of items for interiors is also intended to allow for a flexible and personal approach to decoration, bringing an accent of Gucci’s contemporary romanticism into the home." To give you an idea of just how custom these items are, the brand's Instagram notes that the piece's intricate motifs are embroidered and then hand-applied, a process that takes approximately 10 hours to complete.