To choose a venue that's typically reserved for coronations and the most opulent of "I dos" (take Kate and William's royal nuptials, for example), is certainly a bold move, especially considering no other design house has hosted a runway show there before. And while the catwalk was not actually inside the church, the stone-flagged courtyard of The Cloisters still served as an enviable backdrop — and one Alessandro Michele, who used to live in London, chose because of his "[obsession] with British culture, past and present," according to The Telegraph . Still, the occasion was not without controversy; some members of the church — like priest and author reverend Peter Owen-Jones, who told the same paper that granting a fashion brand access to the building was like “selling our soul for a pair of trousers" — were offended by the location's use.