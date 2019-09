How do you top a Dior show held in the majestic stately home of Blenheim Palace, a Chanel collection showcased on the colourful streets of Cuba and a breathtaking Louis Vuitton show presented against a backdrop of the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum in Rio? With an intimate, glittering Gucci show staged in The Cloisters of one of London's most famous landmarks, Westminster Abbey.For his first Gucci Resort show last June, Alessandro Michele closed down an entire block in Chelsea, New York and sumptuously carpeted the catwalk within an industrial warehouse for his debut cruise collection. But this afternoon, Michele and Gucci upped their game, becoming the first fashion house to stage a show in Westminster Abbey, which has previously hosted some of the most memorable events and royal occasions in British history, including coronations and the wedding of Wills and Kate in 2011.Not actually held in the church, today's over-subscribed show (we'd go so far as to say it was the hottest ticket on the fashion calendar), took place in a stone-flagged space behind the main building. Measuring 30 metres each, the four arcades of The Cloisters framed a square inner courtyard, dating from the 13th century. Featuring Gothic-style architecture, The Cloisters were once used by monks for meditation but Michele, who used to live in London and who won the International Designer Award at last year's British Fashion Awards, chose the iconic building because he's "obsessed with British culture, past and present."