As the prophet 2 Chainz once so eloquently rapped, “when I die, bury me inside the Gucci store.” Well, now we can basically do one better and come damn close to living inside a Gucci store thanks to the Italian fashion house’s new line, Gucci Decor, partly inspired by its Westminster Abbey Cruise show last summer. Remember when all your favourite fashion folks were Instagramming the tasseled cushions they were taking home after the show? Yeah, you can now score one (or 20) for yourself.
The debut range features cushions, candles, chairs, and wallpaper (among many other things) that pull from creative director Alessandro Michele’s prints, patterns, and graphics from previous collections (no word yet on how many cats we can expect to see). According to a press release, "the idea is not to prescribe a particular decorative look, but to provide elements that allow for living spaces to be customised. [Michele's] collection of items for interiors is also intended to allow for a flexible and personal approach to decoration, bringing an accent of Gucci’s contemporary romanticism into the home." To give you an idea of just how custom these items are, the brand's Instagram notes that the piece's intricate motifs are embroidered and then hand-applied, a process that takes approximately 10 hours to complete.
Click on to see the collection in full, and consider this the time to start saving for some candles and cushions — the offering hits stores and online in September.