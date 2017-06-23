Swizz Beatz Accused Balenciaga Of Stealing The Ruff Ryders Logo

This is the Ruff Ryders original version from 2000??????? @balenciaga @vetements_official ?? what are we doing??? Call me back blessings . I Might just want you to open up a fashion school in the bronx or harlem ?Just so you can give back to the culture !???????????? thoughts ????

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT