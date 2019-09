“I had a feeling that something like this would happen because I'm already an auntie anyway,” is what Teyana Taylor said at VH1 headquarters during the press junket for her new reality show Teyana & Iman. She’s talking about the fact that at only 27, an age where may other millennials still haven’t figured their lives out, she is already a successful entrepreneur, wife, and model. Sans NBA player husband Iman Shumpert and their 2-year-old daughter (and Instagram star) Junie, Taylor would be more like a sister who has set a pretty high bar for the cool factor. She blew everyone away as the sexy star of Kanye West’s viral “Fade” video in 2016. Since then, she has launched an at-home fitness program called Fade2Fit; walked in a couple of shows during New York Fashion Week (and closed one with more explosive choreography); and even opened a nail salon in Harlem. She has let her 6.1 million followers in on her money movies via Instagram, sprinkling in photos of Shumpert and baby Junie, the family foundation she holds down in the way that only a Black auntie (and mama) can. Balancing the glitz and glamour of her career with the routineness of marriage and motherhood has made Teyana and Iman the unlikely new faces of parenthood in the social media era.