Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy last night, issuing a statement announcing its decision. "Today marks the dawn of a new era at Toys 'R' Us, where we expect that the financial constraints that have held us back will be addressed in a lasting and effective way," Dave Brandon, chairman and CEO, said in the statement. "As the holiday season ramps up, our physical and web stores are open for business, and our team members around the world look forward to continuing to put huge smiles on children's faces."