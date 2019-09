The Real Reason Teyana Taylor Is Constantly Changing Up Her Hair

That's one reason why we kept our eyes peeled for Taylor's appearances during New York Fashion Week . Whenever she stepped out at a party or walked the runway, it was always something new. Typically, T does whatever TF she wants to do with her hair — but sometimes, work obligations serve as the deciding factor. "Say I have a fashion show, like The Blonds. They said they wanted everyone to be blonde for it, so I had the blonde hair on deck," she says. "There are some situations that I have no control over, like a movie or a TV show. But I'll still say 'OK, my hair is short and I want to wear it short.' It really just depends on what makes sense at the time."