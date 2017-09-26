6 Natural Hairstyles That Stole The Runway At Fashion Month

Very few things surprise me during fashion month — positive or negative — but I can't help the excitement I feel when I see #BlackGirlMagic or #BlackBoyJoy bounding down the international runway. After all, the fight for diversity across all categories (skin color, hair type, dress size, gender identity, and more) has proven to be a marathon, not a sprint.
Thankfully, spring 2018 has pushed us a lot further along by providing some much-needed diversity — especially with hair. Thank goodness that designers are actually using models of color with real, down-to-root curls for the raddest natural styles. (You know, instead of yarn dreadlock extensions.) In fact, this year's runways are providing some major hair inspiration for the natural set, from tapered ends to micro twists, plus chic, cornrowed braids and a new color update for the always-popular Afro.
Translation: There are quite a few runway looks worth a screenshot and subsequent visit to your nearest stylist. Bookmark this page, or tag your closest friends with curls or coils, because the influence of top designers and stylists is here for the taking.